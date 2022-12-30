The Howard County Health Department has awarded five local organizations nearly $50,000 in grants through the Local Health Department Tobacco, Diabetes and Chronic Disease Prevention and Management Initiatives Grant. The new joint initiative with the Maryland Department of Health is designed to advance health equity by identifying and eliminating tobacco, diabetes and chronic disease-related inequities and disparities.

The grant initiative will provide LHDs with increased capacity to enhance existing tobacco control, diabetes and chronic disease programs to support systems change, as well as community projects.

“These grants are vital to keeping all our residents thriving and healthy,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. “In 2022, four out of every 100 middle school students and one in six high school students reported a current use of a tobacco product. We must educate and empower our youth to avoid or quit tobacco use, which is still a leading cause of preventable death for so many of our residents. I’m certain that these grantees will continue to ensure all our residents can follow a healthy lifestyle and improve the overall quality of life for all.”

Grantees awarded include:

● Accessible Resources for Independence for its Disability and Health Awareness Campaign

● Food and Care for All for its Preventing Chronic-Diseases and Tobacco-Use in Howard County

● JustLiving Advocacy Inc. for the CommUNITY Wellness Initiative

● Grassroots Crisis Intervention Center for its Chronic Disease Prevention Healthy Eating Program

● LindaBen Foundation for its Wellness Equity through Tobacco, Diabetes and Chronic Disease Awareness Project

