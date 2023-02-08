Maryland’s six casinos combined to generate $167,270,398 in revenue from slot machines and table games during January 2023. The total represents an increase of $13,516,284 (8.8%) compared to January 2022.

Casino gaming contributions to the state in January 2023 totaled $70,728,168, an increase of $8,237,990 (13.2%) compared to January 2022.

Contributions to the Education Trust Fund in January 2023 were $51,408,046, an increase of $5,927,224 (13.0%) compared to January 2022. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located, Maryland’s horse racing industry, and small, minority- and women-owned businesses.

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games. In central Maryland, they include Live! Casino & Hotel, Hanover; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore, Baltimore City; and MGM National Harbor, Oxon Hill.

The gaming revenue totals for January 2023 are as follows:

Live! Casino & Hotel (3,853 slot machines, 179 table games)

$58,237,817 in January 2023, an increase of $3,606,765 (6.6%) from January 2022

Horseshoe Casino (1,481 slot machines, 130 table games)

$17,579,860 in January 2023, an increase of $1,467,290 (9.1%) from January 2022

MGM National Harbor (2,134 slot machines, 209 table games)

$72,330,774 in January 2023, an increase of $5,240,127 (7.8%) from January 2022

Details on each casino’s gaming revenues and contributions to the state are available at www.mdgaming.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/JANUARY-2023-CASINO-REVENUE-DATA.pdf.

