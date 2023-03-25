Submitted photo

Giant Food has opened its first fast-casual restaurant at its Ellicott City location in partnership with a Maryland-based company. Nalley Fresh offers customers a selection of customizable, healthy meal options to elevate the in-store shopping experience.

Nalley Fresh is a chef-driven concept that makes everything fresh daily and features customizable salads, wraps and bowls. The new counter, which will be open daily from 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m., will allow customers to create personalized meals from house-made specialty proteins and more than 100 toppings, including dressings, sauces and broths. Included are vegan and vegetarian protein options and international flavors.

Chef Greg Nalley opened the first Nalley Fresh location in 2011 and the partnership marks the restaurant chain’s 10th location. It will also fulfill third-party delivery orders (e.g. DoorDash, UberEats, etc.).

