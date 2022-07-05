Gilchrist, Maryland’s largest nonprofit leader in serious illness and end-of-life care, announced a joint venture with Luminis Health to form Luminis Health Gilchrist Lifecare Institute. The joint venture will enhance comprehensive geriatric care services in Anne Arundel County.

The Institute will provide an integrative continuum of care for the elderly across multiple settings, including hospitals, doctors’ offices, long-term care facilities and at home. These services will help address the complex medical, emotional and social needs specific to the elderly, while reducing costly, unnecessary hospitalizations.

The joint venture expands on Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center and Gilchrist’s existing partnership for hospital-based palliative care services. In-hospital hospice care will also be available at AAMC. The Institute will provide services in Anne Arundel County, with plans to expand to Prince George’s County through Luminis Health Doctors Community Medical Center in the future.

By 2034, older adults (65 and over) are expected to outnumber children for the first time in U.S. history. Maryland will experience a projected 136 percent increase of individuals aged 80 to 84, between 2005 and 2040. Sixty-three percent of individuals 60 and over live in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.