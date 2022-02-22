Godspeed Capital acquires ESS

Washington, D.C.-based Godspeed Capital Management announced the acquisition of Exceptional Software Strategies (ESS), of Linthicum, a provider of information technology solutions to mission-oriented federal agencies, including members of the intelligence community and Department of Defense affiliates.

ESS integrates mission-critical information technology solutions across the intelligence community. The company provides core capabilities in cyber, software and systems engineering, and geographic information systems, and works with a broad array of Intelligence Community and Federal agencies with critical National Security missions, including a strong presence in Fort Meade.

The newly acquired ESS will join Godspeed Capital’s recently formed high-end cyber and technology solutions platform holding company, designed to provide U.S. Defense and intelligence community agencies with a full suite of solutions to combat an increasing and ever-evolving level of cybersecurity and intelligence threats.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.