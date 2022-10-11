Turf Valley Resort has seen a significant increase in golf rounds after it fully reopened both of its golf courses June 1, the resort announced in October.

Turf Valley began renovating both courses in August 2020, closing one while the other remained open to members.

In a statement, Turf Valley said they needed a full renovation to incorporate modern design principles and sustainable practices into the courses.

Turf Valley contracted with McDonald & Sons Inc. to renovate both 18-hole golf

courses, who installed a new irrigation system to reduce water use, rebuilt sand bunkers with improved drainage and rebuilt tee boxes for better playability.

Other features of the renovations include adjustments to greens to control water movement, new drought- and heat-tolerant grasses and new cart paths for smoother rides.

Turf Valley’s golf courses are designated as a “Certified Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary” and one of 19 golf courses in Maryland to hold the title, according to the resort. Turf Valley first received the certification in 2019 and must recertify every three years, which they completed in May.

Turf Valley’s Original golf course opened in 1959 and has undergone many changes since then, including the addition of a second course, called Hialeah. Courses are open to members and guests of the hotel.