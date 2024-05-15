Celebrate your graduate with a graduation announcement in The Business Monthly!

✏️  20% of the cost benefits the Bright Minds Foundation, which is the education foundation of the Howard County Public School System.

Three sizes to choose from:

 Small: You supply about 25 words. $109

Medium: You supply about 25 words, plus photo. $199

Large: You supply about 40 words and one or more photos. $362

 Price includes design, plus 2 revisions.

You must own or have permission to use the photos you submit.

Additional styles for large ads!

Style B:

Style D:

Style C:

Style E:

Simply fill out the form below, and we can get started!

