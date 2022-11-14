Roslyn Rise, at 10339 Twin Rivers Road in Columbia, is the first part of a redevelopment project on a housing community built in the 1960s. Upon completion, Roslyn Rise will have 153 households in a modern mixed-income community. (submitted photo)

Enterprise Community Development recently broke ground for Roslyn Rise in Columbia. The project represents the first portion of a multi-phase redevelopment of a housing community originally built during the late 1960s.

Located at 10339 Twin Rivers Road, Roslyn Rise will feature 153 households in a modern, accessible and sustainable mixed-income community. The redevelopment represents ECD’s first truly mixed-income community in Howard County. Roslyn Rise has provided stable and affordable housing to 58 families, but like many other communities built during this era, its affordability covenants were set to expire, and the infrastructure, floor plans and amenities were obsolete compared to today’s standards.

The redevelopment will consist of two four-story, elevator-served structures containing surface and underground garage parking. Infrastructure at Roslyn Rise will be built to National Green Building Standard requirements and have green features throughout, including Energy Star appliances, high-efficiency HVAC systems, heat pump hot water heaters and solar hot water.

The project will include one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units with common areas that will feature a club room, after-school homework club space, a fitness center and business center, among other amenities.

Community Homes Housing Inc., the previous owner of the community, partnered with ECD to reimagine Roslyn Rise: preserving the existing affordability and allowing all residents to return while adding workforce and market rate homes to create a truly mixed-income options.

Dan Kelliher, board president of CHHI, said the organization is “looking forward to working with Enterprise, Howard County and the state of Maryland to move forward on the redevelopment of the additional four sites in Columbia that CHHI sold to Enterprise.”

Financing for the $70 million redevelopment will be accomplished through a LIHTC (low-income housing tax credit) “twin” (4% and 9% LIHTC) structure. Grimm & Parker is the project architect and Harkins Builders is the general contractor. Enterprise Residential, an ECD affiliate, will serve as the property management company and coordinate resident services.

