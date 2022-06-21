Grow & Fortify has announced the appointment of its chief strategy officer, Kelly Dudeck, as chair of the Maryland Agriculture Commission. The Commission serves as an advisory role to the secretary and deputy secretary of agriculture and addresses legislative and policy issues that affect Maryland agribusiness.

Dudeck was appointed to the commission by Gov. Larry Hogan in 2020 to represent the agritourism sector. In her role at Grow & Fortify, Dudeck aligns the firm’s objectives to support and promote Maryland’s value-added agriculture and agritourism industry.

Dudeck led an effort to produce the state’s first economic analysis on Maryland’s Value-Added Agriculture sector. Published in 2020, this analysis serves as a vital tool needed to help this industry grow and thrive.