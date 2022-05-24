BEMO, a managed security service provider based in Redmond, Wash., has completed a $3 million seed funding round to secure small and medium-sized companies running on the Microsoft Cloud against cyberattacks. The round was led by Fulton-based Gula Tech Adventures, with participation from Revolution’s Rise of the Rest Seed Fund, SaaS Venture Capital and Pleiade Venture. Recognizing the value of BEMO’s approach to supporting the many American SMBs that work on its infrastructure, Microsoft additionally provided a 0 percent interest loan of $500,000 to accelerate BEMO’s growth.

“Digital threat actors increasingly target SMBs,” says Bruno Lecoq, BEMO’s CEO and Chief Information Security Officer. “Like large enterprises, they possess personal data, IP and other sensitive information. Almost half of small businesses in the U.S. are running on Microsoft Cloud, according to Statista. BEMO is developing a Software as a Service product to quickly improve and maintain the cybersecurity posture of the U.S. economy within days of new updates, versus the months that many currently remain vulnerable to new attack vectors.

“This $3 million raise, as well as the financial support from Microsoft,” said Lecoq, “will enable us to improve our automation and help better secure thousands of Microsoft SMB customers against cyberattacks.”