In partnership with the Associated Builders & Contractors Greater Baltimore, Howard Community College will launched a new plumbing apprenticeship program for the fall semester. The program was created in response to market demands for professionals who are trained to install, maintain and repair plumbing systems in residential and commercial environments.

The program combines on-the-job training and related classroom instruction under the supervision of a journey-level craftperson or trade professional, in which workers learn the practical and theoretical aspects of the occupation. It encompasses a series of courses at HCC, and in tandem, full-time employment with local companies that are interested in filling current employment gaps while also creating solid strategies for staff recruitment and retainment, long-term.

Through their field experience, which includes 8,000 hours of work time completed in four years, apprentices will learn how to install, repair, replace, inspect and test pipes and other fixtures that carry liquids and gases within homes, businesses and factories.

They will also learn how to analyze blueprints and assure installations occur in accordance with state and local building codes. They will be educated on the types and amounts of material needed for various plumbing systems, as well as processes for troubleshooting and problem solving.