HCC proposed a two-part approach in serving the community through the AI Incubator Network grant. First, HCC, in partnership with Mind Over Machines, will teach AI through a noncredit workforce development program and certification courses to support businesses’ automation transition.

Next, the college will recruit from the college’s Women in Technology Club to complete an AI project and upper-level courses as specialized electives for a degree in computer science. The plan would be to eventually develop an associate degree in AI and machine learning.

According to JobsEQ report, total employment for occupations linked to artificial intelligence in Maryland was 35,848 as noted in the most recent labor data available. During the past three years, occupations linked to AI added 3,247 jobs in the region and are expected to continue to grow. Current projections estimate needing more than 24,000 newly-trained workers during the next seven years.

In addition, Howard County was the second largest in 2021 among Maryland counties with employment linked to AI in 2021.