Howard Community College is introducing a new help desk support technician apprenticeship program. The program, to be reviewed for approval by the Maryland Department of Labor this spring, delivers a comprehensive academic curriculum that is to be fulfilled through a series of HCC courses.

In tandem, students work as entry-level help desk technicians for local companies, progressively gaining new skills and information technology certifications as they become embedded in their employer’s company and culture.

Local companies looking to recruit candidates to fill help desk technician roles can benefit from partnering with HCC as apprenticeship program employers. HCC is set to host an information session for prospective employers to learn more and get engaged with the college to meet their workforce demands and needs. Interested employers can attend in-person or can participate virtually using Zoom.

Research shows that apprentices tend to be more engaged and loyal to the employers who hire and invest in them. A report from the U.S. Department of Labor confirms that apprentices have a 90% retention rate.

An employer information session for the program will be held on Wednesday, March 9, 2023 from 8:30-10 a.m. at the Maryland Innovation Center, which is located on Columbia Gateway Drive in Columbia. To register, visit https://hcc-apprenticeships-grow-your-workforce.eventbrite.com.

