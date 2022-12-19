Howard Community College has received its largest private donation in its history with a gift of $2 million from The Kahlert Foundation to provide students with financial support and wrap-around services to reach their educational goals.

The funding will go toward tuition assistance for a future early college program and for student parents in the college’s Career Links program; scholarships for students studying science, technology, engineering, and mathematics; and support for the on-campus food pantry and the college engineering program.

In honor of the donation, the college will name its future mathematics and athletics building as The Kahlert Foundation Complex. Currently under construction, it will replace inflexible instructional space for the mathematics program and an athletics center that is operating far beyond its structural life. It will open for classes in spring 2025.

The college celebrated the donation on Saturday, Dec. 10, during a special event with Greg Kahlert, board president of The Kahlert Foundation. It took place during “The Last Game,” which marked the final men’s and women’s basketball games in the HCC gym before it is demolished to make room for The Kahlert Foundation Complex.

“The Foundation is pleased to support the new Early College access program, STEM scholarships and many other vital programs that will benefit students,” said Greg Kahlert, president of the board of directors of The Kahlert Foundation. “My daughter attended HCC. She is now working toward a Master of Business Administration at the University of Utah and credits her outstanding educational experience at HCC as a springboard for her success. We are proud to provide this support so the college can do this for so many other members of the community.”

The Kahlert Foundation has been a long-time donor to the HCC Educational Foundation. Past gifts to HCCEF included support for cohort programs on campus, disability support services and student scholarships.



