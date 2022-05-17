The Howard County Economic Development Authority recently welcomed the German Cyber Security Council (CSCG) to the county with a formal Memorandum of Understanding signing and office opening reception.

The MOU solidifies the partnership between HCEDA and the CSCG to establish a German-American trusted platform of collaboration on key cyber and information security issues and B2B exchange. The CSCG launched its first U.S. office at the HCEDA’s Maryland Innovation Center to support international business connections.

The Cyber Security Council Germany and six of its German members – Hans-Wilhelm Dünn, president of CSCG e.V.; Hannes Harthun Büroleiter, CSCG e.V.; Alexander Löw, CEO of Data Warehouse; Prof. André Döring, CEO and co-founder of Robin Data GmbH; Andreas Pankow, CEO of DGC Switzerland AG; and Uwe Heim, senior managing director of Ankura – participated in multiple strategic meetings throughout the week with the HCEDA business development team.

The meetings included conversations with the U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, Maryland Secretary of State John Wobensmith, the Fort Meade Alliance, the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratories and Howard County leaders in cybersecurity and technology.

“In these uncertain times, our transatlantic partnership becomes increasingly important. We want to bring the strength of our two nations to Howard County’s cybersecurity ecosystem to enable security for business, government, science, and society,” said Hans-Wilhelm Dünn, president of CSCG e.V.