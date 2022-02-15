HCEDA launches Minority-Owned Business Directory

The Howard County Economic Development Authority (HCEDA) has published the Minority Business Directory for local, minority-owned businesses. This resource was created to help support county minority businesses by providing an easy, centralized way to locate local, small, minority concerns that provide a wide variety of professional services.

The directory is an initiative of HCEDA’s Racial Equity and Inclusion Committee, which was formed in April 2020 during a sensitive time period following major world events surrounding racial injustice and the unprecedented closure of businesses across the nation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the creation of the committee, HCEDA has implemented several new strategies to engage local minority businesses:

For more information, contact [email protected].