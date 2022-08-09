Howard County General Hospital has received five American Heart Association Get With The Guidelines and Mission: Lifeline achievement awards for demonstrating commitment to following up-to-date, research-based guidelines for the treatment of heart disease and stroke, leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer readmissions to the hospital.

The awards include:

Get With The Guidelines-Stroke GOLD PLUS recognizes the hospital’s commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment.

Target: Stroke Honor Roll

Target: Type II Diabetes Honor Roll Award for meeting quality measures developed with more than 90 percent of compliance for 12 consecutive months for the Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score.

Mission: Lifeline STEMI Receiving Gold Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures to treat patients who experience an ST elevation myocardial infarction, the deadliest type of heart attack, caused by a blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment.

Mission: Lifeline NSTEMI Gold Achievement Award for implementing specific quality improvement measures to treat patients experiencing a non-ST elevation myocardial infarction, caused by a partial blockage of blood flow to the heart that requires timely treatment.

Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a stroke or heart attack, and heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the United States, respectively. Studies show patients can recover better when providers consistently follow treatment guidelines.