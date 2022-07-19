HCPSS is hosting several upcoming hiring fairs to address current staff shortages in multiple areas. The events are open to any individuals who are interested in the following areas of employment:

● Classroom Teachers

● Special Educators

● Paraeducators

● Substitute Teachers

● Food and nutrition services staff

● Central office support staff

The events will be held Saturdays: July 30, Aug. 13 and Aug. 27, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at Wilde Lake Middle School, 10481 Cross Fox Lane, Columbia.

Registration is required at www.eventbrite.com/e/hcpss-job-fair-hiring-event-tickets-384874027577?aff=HCPSS to attend an event. During these hiring fairs, individuals will have the opportunity to apply for all available employment opportunities and interview on the spot with potential hiring managers or administrators.

All attendees are encouraged to complete an online application at http://www.applitrack.com/hcpss/onlineapp prior to attending a hiring fair. Completion of that application is not required to attend the hiring fair; however, to be interviewed, attendees must have completed and submitted the online application and meet minimum qualifications for the position(s) for which they have applied.