The Howard County Public School System is actively seeking teachers, paraeducators and professionals in multiple areas who want to work for the county’s school.

HCPSS has added nearly 400 new positions to the school system for the upcoming school year, including teachers, counselors, liaisons, paraeducators and other support staff. In addition, the district has implemented new salary scales this year, with starting teacher salaries at $56,228, one of the highest in Maryland.

HCPSS is currently looking for new and experienced:

● Classroom Teachers

● Special Educators

● Paraeducators

● Substitute Teachers

● Food Services Staff

● Central Office Support Staff

Applicants interested in joining the HCPSS can visit www.hcpss.org/employment.