HCPSS seeks employers to support teacher externship initiative

The Howard County Public School System (HCPSS), in partnership with Bright Minds Foundation and the Superintendent’s Program Innovation Advisory Board, is looking for businesses and organizations willing to be involved in the HCPSS Teacher Externship Initiative.

Teacher externships present a professional development opportunity connecting the classroom to the workplace. They provide an experience in which teachers spend time in a workplace to learn through direct experience about trends, skill requirements and opportunities in industries related to their subject in order to enrich and strengthen their teaching and bring relevance to student learning.

“Today’s business environment is rapidly changing. Continuing advances in technology is forcing workers to be able to think critically and adapt quickly,” said Leonardo McClarty, president and CEO of the Howard County Chamber of Commerce. “As such, it is important for educators to witness firsthand what is taking place in industry so they can share these experiences in the classroom. It is important for employers to partner with educators so our students are prepared for challenges and opportunities of tomorrow.”

The selection and placement of all externs will take place annually in May for a 4–6 week externship during the summer months.

Advertisement

HCPSS is currently seeking employers in these fields:

Arts, Media and Communication

Business Management and Finance

Construction and Development

Consumer Services, Hospitality and Tourism

Environmental, Agricultural and Natural Resources

Health and Biosciences

Human Resource Services

Information Technology

Manufacturing, Engineering and Technology

Transportation Technologies

Email [email protected] for information about the program.