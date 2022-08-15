The Howard County Public School System has invited residents to participate in developing and revising school system policies as members of Policy Advisory Committees. HCPSS is currently seeking candidates for membership on the following school year 22-23 committees:

● Policy 1060 Bullying, Cyberbullying, Harassment, and Intimidation

● Policy 7070 Appointments to Administrative and Supervisory Certificated Positions*

● Policy 7080 Transfer of School-Based Adminstrators*

● Policy 8030 Graduation Requirements

● Policy 8040 Selection of Instructional Materials

● Policy 9030 School-Sponsored Publications and Productions

*Policies 7070 & 7080 will meet as one committee

The committees will include at least one member representing the general resident stakeholder group. Members of these committees attend 3-4 meetings to discuss and make policy recommendations to the Superintendent. Meetings will be held virtually and are tentatively scheduled as follows; times to be determined at first meeting:

● Policy 1060: 9/20 (4-6), 9/27, 10/18, 10/25

● Policy 7070/7080: 9/7 (4:30-6), 9/21, 9/28, 10/12, 10/19, 10/26, 11/9, 11/16

● Policy 8030: 10/11 (4-6), 11/1, 11/15, 11/29

● Policy 8040: 10/26 (5-7), 11/2, 11/9, 11/16, 11/30, 12/7

● Policy 9030: 9/7 (5-7), 9/14, 9/21, 10/12

Committee members are expected to participate in all committee meetings. The application deadline is Friday, Aug. 19. Email [email protected] with any questions.