Heart To Beat expands, acquires Bay Area CPR

Heart To Beat, a Baltimore County company that offers comprehensive safety training programs and equipment to protect employees from workplace emergencies in Central Maryland, has acquired Pasadena-based Bay Area CPR. The deal will give Heart To Beat as many as 70 new commercial clients while continuing to expand its presence in the Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia markets.

“We’re committed to significant growth while maintaining high standards and quality,” said Gene Parker, partner at Heart To Beat. “This growth will come in large part from acquiring other businesses. We’re targeting exponential growth rather than incremental growth, which is also beneficial for our clients.”

Terms of the transaction were not announced.