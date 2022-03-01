HHC’s Hannah Jones Scholarship honors Pulitzer Prize winner

The Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) has established a scholarship in honor of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, creator of the “1619 Project” for The New York Times Magazine.

The $10,000 Nikole Hannah-Jones Scholarship will be presented at $5,000 each to two Black or African American seniors attending Howard County public high schools who have been accepted to attend college. Each year, two $5,000 scholarships will be awarded. Hannah-Jones is an investigative journalist covering racial injustice and is known for her coverage of civil rights in the United States.

She recently joined Howard University’s School of Communications as the Knight Chair of Race and Journalism. Scholarship applications for the fall semester of 2022 are due March 28. For further information, visit https://cfhoco.org/grants-and-scholarships/scholarships.