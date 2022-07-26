Howard County has announced a historic $12 million investment in more than 60 community nonprofits in the fiscal 2023 budget. The funding expands support to 19 additional nonprofits, with a focus on assisting smaller organizations that have been hardest hit by the pandemic and provide services to the most vulnerable populations.

County Executive Calvin Ball also included nearly $1.5 million towards the Plan to End Homelessness, the largest increase in five years. This additional support will allow expansion of street outreach and sheltering operations for Howard County’s unhoused population. Additionally, funding for the Human Services Transportation program grew by $50,000, improving access for adults with disabilities to health care, employment and social services.

“Nonprofits are businesses, and we are seeing the same increases in costs and the same competition for qualified employees,” said Joan Driessen, executive director of the Association of Community Services. “Our county must continue to invest in our nonprofits to keep them strong and responsive. My sincere thanks to all of you here today who are committed to ensuring the well-being of everyone in this amazing community.”