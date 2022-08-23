Historic Annapolis has been awarded a $500,000 federal grant by the National Park Service to support the state-of-the-art restoration of the James Brice House, a National Historic Landmark located in Downtown Annapolis.

NPS recently awarded $7 million in the inaugural round of funding for the Semiquincentennial Grant Program commemorating the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. Created by Congress in 2020 and funded through the Historic Preservation Fund, this round of grants will support 17 cultural resource preservation projects across 12 states that had an impact on the founding of the American nation.

Awarded funds will support the restoration of the 74 original windows throughout the Brice House, which is a key part of the overall project. The windows need repairs to preserve the historic material and craftsmanship, protect the building from moisture infiltration, and help regulate interior environmental conditions.

The James Brice House is among the most important surviving structures from colonial America. Recognizing the importance of the architectural gem, the state of Maryland purchased the James Brice House in 2014 and arranged for Historic Annapolis to maintain and manage the property.