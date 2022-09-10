Photo courtesy National Governors Association.

Governor Larry Hogan will lead an economic development mission to Asia from Sept. 12-24, with diplomatic engagements and economic announcements in Korea and Japan.

Hogan will be joined by First Lady Yumi Hogan; Jimmy Rhee, special secretary of small, minority and women business affairs; and senior officials from the Maryland Department of Commerce. It will be the seventh and final overseas economic development mission of his two terms in office.

Hogan will lead a delegation to Seoul and Jeju Province for meetings with government officials and business leaders to discuss opportunities for new economic partnerships through the state’s innovative Maryland Global Gateway initiative. The governor will sign a Memorandum of Understanding with Jeju Province to expand cooperation in the areas of tourism, agriculture, trade and commerce, and make other announcements related to expanding the state’s economic ties with Korea.

In addition, the governor will deliver remarks at the opening ceremony of the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity, a global summit launched in 2001 to discuss international issues. During the mission, the governor will also meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, U.S. Ambassador to South Korea Philip Goldberg, the Governor of Jeollanam-do Kim Young-rok, and executives from Hyundai and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency.

Hogan will also lead a delegation to Tokyo, where he will meet with executives from the Japan External Trade Organization, Hitachi and Keidanren, celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Maryland-Kanagawa sister state relationship, and announce a new Maryland Global Gateway exchange.



