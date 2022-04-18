Homefix buys Laurel industrial/flex building

Homefix Custom Remodeling, a Maryland-based company that operates six regional offices in four states, has acquired 14880 Sweitzer Lane, a 73,555-square-foot industrial/flex building in Laurel, from Consolidated Graphics Inc. for approximately $7.2 million.

Homefix Custom Remodeling provides a full range of residential improvement services including bathroom remodeling; roofing, siding and window replacements; adding solar energy technology systems, and other custom design projects. Founded in 1990, the company is currently located on Whiskey Bottom Road; it also maintains locations in Henrico, Norfolk and Vienna, Va.; Charlotte and Morrisville, N.C.; and Tampa, Fla. Following retrofitting, the company plans to occupy the building later this year.

“14880 Sweitzer Lane satisfied every important consideration for Homefix Custom Remodeling, led by the building’s flexibility which will allow it to support both its corporate offices and staff, as well as accommodate the warehouse needs for the company’s construction equipment, materials and vehicles,” said Matthew Curran, vice president of MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services. “It is rare for an industrial building in this size range to come to the market along the I-95 Corridor. 14880 Sweitzer Lane provided a great opportunity for our client to consolidate several local offices and continue to service customers throughout the Baltimore-Washington market.”