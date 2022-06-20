Hospice of the Chesapeake has finalized the acquisition agreement of Calvert Hospice. The two organizations are now under the Hospice of the Chesapeake umbrella, which also includes Chesapeake Supportive Care, Chesapeake Life Center, Chesapeake Kids, John & Cathy Belcher Institute and Hospice of Charles County.

The finalization of this acquisition brings together two local nonprofit organizations each with a long legacy of community support to further strengthen the access to health care available to the citizens of Calvert County.

Hospice of the Chesapeake, founded in 1979, is a highly successful care company offering hospice care, supportive care, specialty programs for children and Veterans and grief support services to the community.

The leadership team encompasses considerable national expertise in hospice care, palliative/supportive care, free-standing inpatient care centers, grief support and community outreach/education.

In 2021 the organization cared for in excess of 3,800 hospice patients and 2,000 palliative/supportive care patients, and has served more than 450 clients in grief support services. Hospice of the Chesapeake is currently caring for nearly 600 hospice patients and their families every day and, with the addition of Calvert County, will reach more than 630 patients each day throughout the region.

The final execution of this agreement positions Hospice of the Chesapeake as one of the largest hospice care providers in the state and a member of a small group of hospice providers nationally caring for such a high level of patients and families daily.