Hospice of the Chesapeake’s annual golf tournament, which attracted more than 250 golfers, raised approximately $240,000 for the nonprofit. Held on the Upper Eastern Shore at Queenstown Harbor Golf Course, the tournament was made possible by the support of sponsors All Green Management, First National Bank, Greenberg Gibbons and The Michael Stanley Foundation as U.S. Open level sponsors; Brown’s Toyota and Waterfront Engineering, Design and Construction, as Augusta level sponsors; and Carpet & Wood Floor Liquidators, Crescent Cities Charities, Heinsohn Contracting, Tech USA and Whitehall Management as Heritage Harbor Sponsors.

The event is planned by the Hospice of the Chesapeake Golf Committee, a group of volunteers who are focused on supporting the programs and services the nonprofit provides for those living with, and affected by, advanced illness. The 2023 event will mark its 20th anniversary.



