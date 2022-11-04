A $1.65 million grant has been awarded to Howard County to upgrade the surface of a 1.3-mile dirt and gravel section of the popular Patuxent Branch Trail, in Savage and Kings Contrivance, which will improve its accessibility. The grant, awarded through the State of Maryland Transportation Alternatives program, is funded with federal dollars and the project was selected by the Baltimore Regional Transportation Board.

Construction work to improve the 1.3-mile section of the trail between Old Guilford Road and Vollmerhausen Road is expected to begin in 2024. Design and engineering are in progress, incorporating community input and minimizing environmental impacts.

This section of the Patuxent Branch Trail provides a connection between Lake Elkhorn and Savage, including a crossing underneath Interstate 95. The existing dirt and gravel surface suffers from erosion, mud puddles and ruts after rainfall.

