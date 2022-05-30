The Howard County Board of Education adopted its operating and capital budgets for the 2022-2023 school year. The General Fund operating budget totals $1.03 billion, an increase of $74.8 million from fiscal 2022, which represents a 7.8 percent change.

The fiscal 2023 capital budget totals $105,887,000, to support capital projects, including new High School #13 and Hammond High School, both scheduled to be completed at the start of, and during the 2023-2024 school year, respectively.

The approved fiscal 2023 operating budget advances the school system’s ability to meet the growing student needs for academic and behavioral supports, special education and health services. It also provides funding for employee compensation increases and fully funds negotiated collective bargaining agreements.

In addition, the fiscal 2023 budget will begin the funding increases needed to meet the initial requirements of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, including the phased-in expansion to full-day prekindergarten for 3- and 4-year-olds. In total, the fiscal 2023 budget adds more than 380 positions in the operating budget.