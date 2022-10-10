The Howard County Board of Education approved its capital budget request for fiscal 2024, fiscal 2025–2029 Capital Improvement Program and fiscal 2024–2033 Long-Range Master Plan.

The board’s fiscal 2024 Capital Budget Request totals $67.7 million. Major items included in the request include:

● The completion of New High School No. 13, scheduled to open in September 2023;

● Planning for renovations/additions to Oakland Mills Middle School and Dunloggin Middle School, both slated to open in September 2027;

● Systemic renovations including HVAC replacements, boiler replacements, gymnasium HVAC retrofits and secure vestibules; and

● Ongoing projects such as planning and design to address system needs.

The Board’s request amended the Superintendent’s Proposed Capital Budget and Long-Range Master Plan. Beyond the fiscal 2024 Capital Budget, the board’s plan also includes:

● A renovation and addition to Oakland Mills High School;

● New Elementary School No. 43, to be located in Turf Valley

● A renovation and addition to Centennial High School;

● A renovation to the Faulkner Ridge Center;

● An addition to Thomas Viaduct Middle School;

● A renovation and addition to Patapsco Middle School;

● A renovation and addition to Murray Hill Middle School;

● A Regional Early Development Center;

● New Elementary School No. 44, to be located in the southeastern portion of the county;

● A renovation to the Applications and Research Lab;

● A renovation to Jeffers Hill Elementary School; and

● New High School No. 14.

The board’s approval of the proposed capital budget represents the next step in the annual process, which begins well in advance of the school system’s operating budget cycle, in order to accommodate deadlines associated with submission of the state capital budget.

The board’s proposed capital budget has been submitted to the Howard County Planning Board and County Council for consideration. Next, the priority listing of fiscal 2024 State Capital Budget Request is submitted to the Maryland Interagency Commission on School Construction.

On Feb. 16, 2023, the board will adopt its budget request, which will then be submitted to the county executive; in May 2023, the Howard County Council will adopt the capital budget and the board will adopt the final capital budget.



