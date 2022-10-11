Howard Community College is dedicating five Redbud trees to its past presidents and current President Daria Willis at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the college’s quad between Kathleen Hetherington Hall (formerly the Health Sciences Building) and Duncan Hall.

The trees will be buffered by two buildings named in honor of past presidents. Metal tree huggers will be hung on the individual trees to honor each of the presidents: Alfred Smith, 1969–1981; Dwight Burrill, 1981–1997; Mary Ellen Duncan, 1998–2007; Kathleen Hetherington, 2007–2021; and Willis, the current president.

The HCC Presidents’ Grove will complement the more than 50 groves and 2,700 pink-blooming trees already planted by Blossoms of Hope in Howard County. BOH, founded in 2005 to help beautify Howard County and support the community, has planted Kwanzan Cherry and Native Dogwood trees throughout the county including at the Heroes Grove at Howard County General Hospital; the Founders Grove at Centennial Park; the Maggie Brown Grove surrounding Lake Kittamaqundi; as well as at many other locations.

For a list of the groves, visit blossomsofhope.org.

