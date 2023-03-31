Our businesses are in full bloom in Howard County. My team has rolled up their sleeves and planted the seeds of strategic partnerships to support our local business community. These growing programs provide our entrepreneurs expanded opportunity to take part in programs that enable them to flourish. Through our partnerships, we are expanding opportunities which help Howard County businesses gain access to new markets. Throughout April, we are hosting a series of events that will help stimulate our economy.

Local and minority business resource workshop

In our effort to support our local and minority firms, we are hosting a Resource Workshop on April 6, 2023, from 10 AM – 12 PM, at the Kenneth S. Ulman Innovation Hub at 6751 Columbia Gateway Drive in Columbia. This event will feature local, state and federal resources as well as introducing companies to Prime Contractors who have contracts with the County. Our mission is to connect Howard County business owners with valuable resources beneficial to their business growth and development. To RSVP for this event, email [email protected]

HoCo Higher: Cohort 4

I am proud to announce the application for our fourth Cohort of the highly successful HoCo Higher Program, in partnership with the Howard County Economic Development Authority and M&T Bank. This program offers a range of support services and resources for Howard County businesses. Participants will engage in a 10-week program that offers mentorship and access to capital and investment. Applications for this program are due by April 12, 2023. For more information on the program, please contact Jim Peterson with M&T Bank @ [email protected]

Spring into action: Are you certified?

Have you explored our Local Business Initiative (LBI) program? This program enhances contracting opportunities for local businesses to stimulate economic development through government contracting. Howard County’s program has grown and expanded to over 350 companies. This means real money is being reinvested into the Howard County economy, with the County spending $16 million with certified local firms in the first six months of this fiscal year, alone.

If your business maintains its principal place of business in Howard County, I encourage you to get certified with our LBI program. Visit the Howard County Office of Procurement and Contract Administration website to complete the Local Business Initiative Certification application.

Local business drives our blooming economy. I am committed to taking transformative steps to expand our outreach programs, locally based processes, with meaningful events that will spring our businesses into action.

Dr. Calvin Ball is Howard County Executive.