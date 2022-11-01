The Howard County Government has named its 2022 Employee Awards Program honorees. For the program, employees nominate the best of their co-workers in several categories and a selection committee, also of fellow employees, select the final award recipients.

Named the county’s 2022 Employee of the Year, Regulation Supervisor Lloyd Self was nominated for enhancing the performance of the Electrical Inspections Section in the Department of Inspections, Licenses and Permits.

The program also recognized outstanding employees in the following categories:

2022 Contingent of the Year: Mary Rita Campbell, Department of Recreation & Parks.

2022 Great Idea Award: Leah Miller, Office of Community Sustainability.

● Second place: Sydonia Garrott in the Department of Inspections, Licenses and Permits.

2022 Unsung Hero Award: Linda Bennett, Office of Human Resources

● Second Place: Ovan Shortt, Department of Recreation & Parks.

2022 Green Initiative Award: Julie Costantino, Office of Community Sustainability.

● Second place, Susan Overstreet from the Department of Planning and Zoning

2022 Mentoring Award: Joan Greene-Washington, Office of Workforce Development.

2022 Leadership Award: Mary Murphy, chief of the special victims unit, Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Customer Service Awards:

Alexandrea Shaw, Office of Procurement and Contract Administration (1st Place, Internal)

Claudia Allen, Office of Human Rights and Equity (2nd Place, Internal)

Frances Phipps, Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office (1st Place, Public)

Joy Levy, Department of Planning and Zoning (2nd Place, Public)

Customer Service Team Awards/Internal: The Office of Human Resources, including Linda Bennett, Jennifer DeManincor, Karen Gerald, Tami Hook, Tracey Johnson, Hope Ripkin, Stacey Simmons, Scott Southern, Flora Theis and Nike Yahaya.

Public: The Office of Community Partnerships within the Department of Community Resources & Services, including Cara Baumgartner, Lelena Dagne, Latonya Dulin, Megan Godfrey, Arica Smith, Erica Smith and Catherine Wellman.

In addition, 34 county employees were also recognized for 30 or more years of service to Howard County Government.

