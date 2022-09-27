Howard County is investing in expanded reproductive health services and has committed $1 million in funding over three years to ensure that students at Howard Community College have improved access to care.

Under a pilot program being established through a partnership between HCC and the Howard County Health Department, the expanded HCC clinic will offer more hours, as well as telemedicine; a full complement of contraception; treatment of sexually transmitted infections; access to medical termination options and more.

The services will be phased in over several months, with added services to include:

● Well woman visits (gynecological and breast exams);

● Full complement of contraception, including long acting reversible contraception;

● Expanded days and hours, and

● Additional health care providers and designation as a federal Title X Family Planning Program to provide individuals with comprehensive family planning and preventative health services.

Within several months, other services added to the clinic will include:

● Well woman visits (gynecological and breast exams);

● Full complement of contraception, including long acting reversible contraception;

● Expanded days and hours, and

● Additional health care providers and designation as a federal Title X Family Planning Program to provide individuals with comprehensive family planning and preventative health services.

“In my own experience, I was just two steps away from having to stop my education when I became pregnant as a college student. Every day, I walked across campus and no one saw me or helped me,” said HCC President Daria Willis. “My goal is to ensure every student is seen, and when they’re seen, there is someone there and the resources available to support them. I am so proud that Howard Community College will partner with Howard County to expand reproductive and sexual health services and provide our students with care when they need it most.”

