The Howard County Local Health Improvement Coalition has developed an interactive food connection map to assist residents in locating food resources. The map can be found at www.hclhic.org/foodmap.

Nearly one in four Howard County residents reported some concern about having enough money to pay for vital expenses like rent, mortgage or food, according to the 2021 Howard County Health Assessment Survey. Additionally, the survey found that 32% of residents reported eating vegetables less than once per day in the past week, highlighting the need for expanded awareness and education surrounding nutritious food access.

Additional local food security efforts underway include:

● Analysis of a recently-completed food and nutrition survey with key partners to discuss the data and plan for addressing identified gaps.

● Implementation of a container garden pilot project in the Owen Brown Place community, with assistance from the University of Maryland Extension, to serve as a model for other communities.

● Design, translation, and distribution of an accessible brochure to supplement the online map and increase awareness of existing food resources in the county.

In addition, the map provides county bus routes, restaurant locations, nutrition education programs and food retailers located throughout the county. The webpage also provides opportunities for residents to provide feedback to help LHIC improve the user experience and a form for additional community organizations to complete if they wish to be included on the map.

