Howard County has announced that applications are being accepted for Transform Howard Innovation Grants. With $500,000 in grant funding available, the grants provide nonprofits with an opportunity to design and implement emerging and creative ideas to help them better serve county residents.

Grant awards will range from $10,000 to $50,000 and grant applications are due by no later than 11:59 p.m., Friday, April 21.

Applications will be accepted for the following grant categories:

1 Reliable & Accessible Infrastructure: Modernization, Technology or Equity in Digital Access;

2 Ready & Successful Students: Education and Empowerment;

3 Thriving & Healthy Residents: Community Solutions;

4 Safe & Engaged: Improving Cybersecurity and Resilience; or

5 Clean & Sustainable Environment: Innovation in Sustainability

To be eligible, applicants must:

● Demonstrate that the organization is a 501c(3) and in good standing.

● Provide direct services to the residents of Howard County (if the agency serves a larger geographic area, funding may only be requested for those services offered within Howard County).

● be aligned with at least one of the grant categories.

● Demonstrates equitable partnerships with other nonprofit organizations. Specifically, the nonprofit must be able to show the collaboration and willingness of the partnership with other organizations.

Launched in May 2021, the goals of the program are to transform Howard County into a national model for innovation and digital inclusion by ensuring all residents can access the digital world and the opportunity it brings.

The grants build on the County’s original round of Innovation Grants distributed in February 2020, which awarded eight grantees with a total of $225,000. For more information, visit www.howardcountymd.gov/county-executive/innovation-grants or email [email protected].

