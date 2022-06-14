The Howard County Local Health Improvement Coalition has received a $20,000 award from the Maryland Department of Health’s Center for Chronic Disease Prevention & Control to establish a committee to address food insecurity in Howard County. The organization will work to implement food security initiatives among priority populations.

Nearly one in six county residents reported concerns about running out of food before they could afford more, according to the 2021 Howard County Health Assessment Survey. Additionally, while 23 percent of county households had an income above the Federal Poverty Line, these individuals were still unable to afford basic household necessities, according to the 2018 Maryland United for ALICE report.

Once established, one of the first objectives of the committee will be to gather further insights from residents about community food insecurity via survey and data analysis.

The HCLHIC was one of five state coalitions to receive this award, along with Baltimore City; and Charles, Garrett and St. Mary’s counties. The funding from the state of Maryland is in support of the State Partnership Improving Nutrition and Equity Program, a national project of the National Association of Chronic Disease Directors.