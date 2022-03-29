Howard minimum wage increase to begin April 1

Effective Friday, April 1, the minimum wage in Howard County will increase to $14 for employers and $12.50 for small employers.

Introduced by the Howard County Council this past November and signed by Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on Dec. 13, 2021, Council Bill No. 82-2021 establishes a series of local minimum wage increases for employees working in Howard County beginning April 1st. This bill calls for the minimum wage in Howard County to rise to $16 per hour by July 1, 2026, with increases set after that by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers starting in January 2027.

Howard County Government will raise its minimum wage to $15 on July 1, 2022 and to $16 on July 1, 2024.

This wage increase applies to any employer, meaning any person, individual, proprietorship, partnership, joint venture, corporation, limited liability company, trust, association, or other entity, that is operating and doing business in Howard County and employs one or more persons, in addition to the owners. This includes Howard County Government and the Howard County Public School System; however, it does not pertain to the United States, any State or any other local government operating in Howard County.

For more information about this increase, visit www.howardcountymd.gov/finance/minimum-wage.