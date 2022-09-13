Howard County has announced applications are being accepted for the county’s latest round of its Route 1 Tax Credit Program.

Administered by the county’s Department of Planning and Zoning, the program offers up to $100,000 in funding per site to commercial and industrial property owners along the Route 1 Corridor to assist them with renovating and improving the appearance of their properties. The program has already supported 16 renovation projects.

To be eligible, the property must have frontage onto Route 1 and/or be adjacent to a property with Route 1 frontage, or be within the perimeter of Map 20.129D (Elkridge); be under 15 acres; be up-to-date on property tax payments and have no existing code violations.

This newest application period follows a successful fiscal 2022 application period, when the program’s maximum allowance of $250,000 was awarded to such companies as Aireco Supply, Andrews Equipment, The Hair Station, North Laurel Super 8 and Patapsco Bike Shop.

The program was established in 2014 with the enactment of Council Bill 9-2014, following a market study that identified Route 1 as an important corridor for Howard County, though long stretches were in need of revitalization. In October 2020, Council Bill 52-2020 reauthorized the program to run through 2026 and included measures to enhance the program and boost participation. For more information, contact the Department of Planning and Zoning at 410-313-2350 or visit www.howardcountymd.gov/planning-zoning/route-1-tax-credit-program.

