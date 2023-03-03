From March 6-10, Howard County will make available an additional round of $1.3 million in funding to support residents struggling to pay rent due to loss of income and/or illness during the COVID-19 pandemic and facing eviction. The move comes after funding for rental assistance and eviction prevention to avoid homelessness were consistent themes in the most recent two needs hearings led by the county’s Department of Housing and Community Development.

Income-eligible residents may apply for assistance to pay up to 18 months of past due rent to avoid eviction, though household income limits apply. Applicants with an eviction notice can apply directly at https://howardcounty.prefixhealth.com to complete the application and upload required documents.

Applications will be accepted in the portal beginning on March 6 at 8 a.m.; it will close on March 10 at 4 p.m. Details can be found at www.howardcountymd.gov/DHCD-COVID.

Through a network of partners working directly with struggling households in the community, Howard County successfully processed 3,800 applications for past due rent and utility payments in the last three years totaling more than $25 million. The average amount of assistance was $7,300 per household.

Residents living in units owned or managed by the Howard County Housing Commission should contact the Housing Commission for assistance at https://househoward.org/past-due-rent-apply-for-eviction-prevention-funds/ or by email at [email protected].

