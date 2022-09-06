Construction on eight dedicated pickleball courts in Woodbine at Western Regional Park. Construction of the new courts, which will be built near the existing tennis courts, is expected to begin this fall. Renovations and other improvements are also planned for the existing tennis courts.

A pathway will be constructed between the tennis and pickleball courts which will include benches and shade structures for spectators and players. The outdoor pickleball courts will be used for casual play as well as Howard County Recreation & Parks programs.

Howard County secured $250,000 in the fiscal 2023 budget for this project, which is part of a historic $26.4 million investment in state and county funding for parks improvements in fiscal 2023.

Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in Howard County. In addition to the addition at Western Regional, the county announced in May that it had secured funding to build six pickleball courts at Blandair Regional Park, in Columbia. The county currently has two standalone pickleball courts, 31 outside blended-lined courts in its parks and 28 indoor lined courts at HCRP facilities.