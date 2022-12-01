Howard County Executive Calvin Ball has announced the county’s Spending Affordability Advisory Committee for fiscal 2024. The SAAC will begin meeting in December to evaluate assumptions and the methodology of the fiscal model supporting HoCo By Design, the general plan update that will set forth a long-term vision for the county’s development and growth during the next 20 years.

In January and February, the SAAC will hold several meetings on the county’s operating budget, capital budget, economic trends, revenue, long-term forecast and debt projections. Meetings will be virtual, but will be livestreamed and are open to the public.

While Howard County currently holds the second lowest unemployment rate of any county in the state, the unemployment rate is at 3 percent as of September 2022, down from 4.2 percent in September 2021, but still above the pre-pandemic level of 2.5 percent in September 2019. Resident employment has been in recovery, but remains 3.6 percent (more than 5,000) below the pre-pandemic level as of September.

The SAAC will provide a brief report on the methodology and results of the fiscal model supporting HoCo By Design to Ball by Jan. 31, 2023. The Committee will also deliver a comprehensive report to the county executive by March 1, 2023 that includes:

● Projected General Fund revenues for the upcoming fiscal year

● Recommended new county debt (General Obligation bonds) authorization

● An analysis of the long-term fiscal outlook including multi-year projections

● Other finding and/or recommendations the committee finds appropriate

The following residents were named voting members:

● Steve Poynot, committee vice chair

● Todd Arterburn

● Lakey Boyd

● Richard Clinch

● Howie Feaga

● Ellen Flynn Giles

● Khaleda Hasan

● John Hendrickson

● Steve Hunt

● Darius Irani

● Jimmie Jennings

● Barbara Lawson

● Leonardo McClarty

● Joshua Tzuker

Non-voting members:

● Tonya Aikens, Howard County Library System

● Christopher Heston, Howard Community College

● Jolene Mosley, Howard County Board of Education

● Jahantab Siddiqui, Howard County Public School System

● Valerie Traore, Association of Community Services Howard County

