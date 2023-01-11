Starting Jan. 9, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball will host eight listening sessions across the county. The sessions will provide residents and business owners the opportunity to have their voice heard concerning their wishes for the future.

Four years ago, Ball held a series of sessions upon taking office and residents provided nearly 500 comments on a variety of concerns, which helped shape Ball’s priorities for his first term as county executive.

The listening sessions will be moderated by various Howard County Government department heads and partners on the following schedule:

o Jan. 9, 7-8:30 p.m.

The Bain 50+ Center, 5470 Ruth Keeton Way, Columbia

Moderated by Jacqueline Scott, director, Community Resources & Services

o Jan. 12, 7-8:30 p.m.

North Laurel Community Center, 9411 Whiskey Bottom Road, Laurel

Moderated by Raul Delerme, director, Recreation & Services

o Jan. 13, 5:30-7 p.m.

Elkridge Branch Library, 6540 Washington Boulevard, Elkridge

Moderated by Tonya Aikens, CEO, Howard County Library System

o Jan. 19, 7-8:30 p.m.

River Hill High School, 12101 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville

Moderated by Kelly Cimino, director, Housing & Community Development

o Jan. 25, from 7-8:30 p.m.

Ellicott City 50+ Center, 9401 Frederick Road, Ellicott City

Moderated by Bruce Gartner, administrator, Transportation

o Jan. 27, 1-3:30 p.m.

Gary J. Arthur Community Center, 2400 Maryland 97, Cooksville

Moderated by Brandee Ganz, director, Technology & Communication Services

o Jan. 30, 7-8:30 p.m.

Harriet Tubman Cultural Center, 8045 Harriet Tubman Lane, Columbia

Moderated by Yolanda Sonnier, administrator, Human Rights & Equity

o Feb. 1, 7-8:30 p.m.

Long Reach High School, 6101 Old Dobbin Lane, Columbia

o Moderated by Amy Gowan, director, Planning & Zoning



