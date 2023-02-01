A modified, easy-to-understand version of the county’s fully Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for fiscal 2021 has been released. The document is intended to provide the public with an overview of the county’s operations, programs and financial condition in an accessible, transparent format.

The publication, Howard County’s inaugural Fiscal Year 2021 Popular Annual Finance Report, has been recognized by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada with its Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award.

Issued each fiscal year, the county’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report includes statements of special revenue, capital projects, enterprise, internal service, trust and general funds. It also discloses the county’s long-term obligations and fixed assets, including infrastructure, and statistical charts on multi-year tax collection and assessable base figures.

This comprehensive report offers transparency in government accounting for the benefit of county taxpayers, elected officials, investors, vendors and consumers. The Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for fiscal 2022, and its corresponding fiscal 2022 Popular Annual Financial Report, are available via www.howardcountymd.gov/finance/financial-information.

