Howard County has announced new partnerships, including a volunteer-based delivery service, that will significantly expand no-cost access to medical equipment provided through an innovative program known as the Loan Closet.

The Maryland Department of Aging will make a variety of more complex medical equipment, such as hospital beds and motorized chairs, available at Howard County’s Loan Closet and accessible for neighboring counties, including Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Montgomery and Prince George’s.

Additionally, Neighbor Ride will now be offering delivery services for The Loan Closet for clients who do not have transportation access.

The latest expansion of the Loan Closet speaks to its impactful and efficient services. During the past five years, the Loan Closet has seen a 122 percent increase in residents served. In 2022, it anticipates providing services and equipment to nearly 8,000 clients. Approximately 95 percent of clients said items from the Loan Closet helped them stay safe and independent in the community.

Nearly 100 percent of clients were satisfied with the services provided by the Loan Closet. The medically necessary equipment ranges in value from $5 to $20,000 per piece. About 52 percent of clients served are considered low-income and about 80 percent of the costly equipment and devices is not usually covered by insurance.

Howard County’s Loan Closet has distributed nearly 35,000 pieces of equipment at a value of more than $7.3 million since it opened in 2004.