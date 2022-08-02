The Cordish Companies and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland recently celebrated 10 years since opening at Arundel Mills, in Hanover. Since opening in mid-2012, the casino and late hotel Maryland has made significant impacts on the state, Anne Arundel County and local community organizations.

Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland has consistently been named the top tourist destination in the state by the Baltimore Business Journal. What began with an inpouring of more than $900 million to construct the property has resulted in a multi-billion-dollar impact across Maryland’s education, development, employment and community organizations.

Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland’s impact on the local and state economy during the last decade includes:

● More than $2.6 billion in tax revenues

● $1.8 billion to the Maryland Education Trust Fund

● $185 million in community grants to Anne Arundel County

● $37 million in grants to minority-/women-owned businesses

● Creation of more than 19,000 jobs

● $3.6 million in donations for the Baltimore/Washington region

● Thousands of hours of community service

Live! kickstarted the anniversary celebration with a $1 million gift to Anne Arundel Community College’s Hospitality Scholarship Program. This donation will provide $100,000 to students each year for the next decade and will provide them with an educational foundation to pursue a career in the casino and hospitality industries.