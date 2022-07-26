Huntress has purchased cybersecurity training startup Curricula for $22 million, marking the company’s second acquisition in about 18 months. The Ellicott City firm, whose investors include local venture firms GulaTech Adventures, of Columbia; and JMI Equity, of Baltimore, also acquired Level Effect in January 2021.

Curricula, of Atlanta, has built a story-based and gamified platform that combines behavioral science with fun stuff to train people in cybersecurity. Prior to its acquisition, the company had raised $3 million in venture funds from RCP Equity, of Pensacola, Fla.