U.S. Senators Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) have introduced a Senate joint resolution that would authorize placement of the National Memorial to Fallen Journalists between the Voice of America building and the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian.

The establishment of the memorial, which was signed into law last Congress, will honor journalists, photographers and broadcasters killed in the line of duty. The joint resolution on the specific location comes one week after the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, who allegedly was killed by the subject of one of his investigations. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) is an original co-sponsor.

“The National Memorial to Fallen Journalists will honor the lives of those who died reporting the news and supporting the media on behalf of the American people. Just last week, Jeff German was killed for doing his job and reporting the news wherever it led. He is the latest reporter to be a victim,” said Cardin. “Transparency and unbiased journalism are essential in a democracy and this new memorial will be a steadfast symbol of the sacrifice of those who take on this responsibility. The men and women who personify the First Amendment rights granted to every citizen have made our nation stronger.”

“Enshrining our nation’s support for a free and vibrant press is essential to the health of our democracy. Thousands of journalists across the globe, our country, and right here at home have lost their lives while upholding the First Amendment, reporting the news, and bringing us the facts,” said Van Hollen. “This memorial will honor the lives of fallen journalists around the world and serve as a tribute to those who were killed here in Maryland at the Capital Gazette shooting ― Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters. I will continue fighting to support a free press here and around the globe and to ensure we never forget the dedication of these fallen journalists.”

